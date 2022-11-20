MadameNoire Featured Video

The David A. Walker Memorial Annual Double Dutch Holiday Classic will be held at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem next month.

The fun-filled family tournament goes down Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Presented by The National Double Dutch League, the Holiday Classic will include athletes of all ages.

A press release shared with MADAMENOIRE highlighted that late NYPD officer and founder of the National Double Dutch League, David A. Walker, helped the activity become recognized as a global sport.

“Double Dutch has been a staple in our community for over five decades, and I am truly honored to continue its tradition and keep my dad’s legacy alive,” said Lauren Walker, The National Double Dutch League’s president, and Walker’s daughter.

The Double Dutch Holiday Classic

As the Apollo Theater detailed, “The National Double Dutch League’s 31st Annual, David A. Walker Memorial Double Dutch Holiday Classic produces speed and music fusion events for the best Double Dutch teams in the world.”

Teams from several U.S. states, Hong Kong, Japan, Belgium, France and Trinidad and Tobago will all be in this year’s competition.

Single teams will perform with three participants — two spinning ropes and one jumping.

Doubles will include four participants, and the “Fusion Freestyle” category — double dutch choreographed with music — will consist of six participants per team.

Those in the Fusion Freestyle competition will be battling it out for the “Best in Show” Championship Title of the Holiday Classic.

The event’s sponsors include the American Dairy Association & Dairy Council, Eastsport and Con Edison.

The Double Dutch Holiday Classic is supported by Apollo Community Programs, with funding provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, according to the press release.

Tickets for general admissions are $30 for individuals and $25 for those booking groups of 10 or more. Learn more via www.nddl.org.

