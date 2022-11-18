MadameNoire Featured Video

The City of Detroit is set to host the “world’s largest Kwanzaa Kinara” in honor of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration this year.

CBS Detroit reported that the large 30-foot tall Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara statue will be stationed in the SW Garden of Campus Martius in downtown Detroit. According to the report, the gigantic structure will be built in partnership with Detroit city councilman Scott Benson, Alkebu-Ian Village, and Downtown Detroit Partnership, a business development company in the city.

Keeping in theme with the Kwanzaa holiday spirit, the kinara will feature red, green, and black candles, which will be situated on top of solar-powered lights to resemble candle flames.

“Kwanzaa is about celebrating and reflecting on unity, community, collective work, and other principles,” Benson said of the significance of the holiday in a statement. “These principles bind us together and help us build a better tomorrow. Kwanzaa is a celebration that benefits us all. That is why I want Detroit to recognize Kwanzaa, reminding us that none of us can stand alone. We need one another.”

The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will be officially introduced to the public in a small ceremony at 5 p.m. on Dec. 26.

What is Kwanzaa?

Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African American culture that begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 1. According to the official Kwanzaa website, Dr. Maulana Karenga, an influential professor of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach, created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the Black Freedom Movement. The holiday is said to derive from some of Africa’s first harvest celebrations.

Each color symbolizes the roots of Africa’s rich culture. According to the website, the black candle symbolizes the people, the red candle symbolizes their struggle, and the green represents the future and hope that comes from their struggle. During the holiday, the black, red, and green candles are lit on the kinara, a candle holder.

For more information on the Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara, visit alkebulanvillage.com/kinara.

