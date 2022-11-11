In late October, 28-year-old Kandace Florence and two of her friends died inside their Airbnb in Mexico City while visiting to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Now, Florence’s boyfriend is opening up about the events that transpired before her untimely death.

On Instagram, Day said he saw his girlfriend hanging out at a rooftop bar with friends Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33. They were drinking wine amid a beautiful backdrop of the Mexico City skyline.

Hours later, the trio was found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in their Airbnb. The Virginia beach natives were staying in the La Rosita neighborhood of the Mexican capital.

Day said things took a dark turn after his girlfriend Florence returned to the Airbnb

Day said that two hours after telling him that everything was okay, Florence called him again, stating that she felt “tired and emotional.”

“I write her, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she says, ‘I’m just not okay. I wanna go home,'” Day said. “And I write her, ‘You’re not enjoying it. What’s wrong though?’ She says, ‘I feel drugged.’ And I say, ‘Where’s Jordan? Are you home or out?'”

Florence said she had just returned to the Airbnb. She said she hadn’t consumed any drugs, but that she felt like she had taken “Molly,” a slang word often used to describe ecstasy.

“I’m literally in pain,” Florence said, according to Day. “I’m like, shaking.”

Day asked if someone could have possibly slipped drugs into her drink while out at the bar. The last text he received from Florence was around 4:47 am, which read. “I wasn’t complacent.”

“Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me,” he continued. “And that’s when I clearly see she’s vomiting. She’s been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face.”

At one point, Florence’s phone dropped and all Day could see was pitch black. Although he could not see anything, he could hear the young traveler vomiting and dry heaving in the background. He remained hopeful that if drugged, she would be able to sleep off whatever was in her system.

Day contacted the property manager when he went hours without hearing from Florence

Sadly, things took a scary turn the following morning. Day checked in with Florence again via text, asking whether everything was okay.

“About 30, 45 minutes pass, I don’t get anything. And I started to think, I was like, well, it seemed like she did have a night. She’s probably just oversleeping.”

Day said he felt as though something “wasn’t right” when hours had passed without hearing from Florence. Thankfully, she had provided him with the details of the Airbnb prior to her departure. He contacted the property manager to have them check in on the trio, and hours later, he received the horrible news of their death.

“I refused to believe that they were dead. It seemed so surreal, it didn’t feel real,” he said. “And so I began to ask her, I’m like, ‘Did the police do anything? Did y’all, did they try in Mexico to save their lives?’ And she assured me. She was like, ‘Oh, of course. Of course, they tried. And unfortunately it’s just, it’s too late. They’ve all passed.'”

Mexican authorities have opened up an investigation into the incident, PEOPLE noted. Earlier this week, the Make(HER) Collective — a local community group comprised of female business owners from the Hampton Roads area — created a GoFundMe campaign to help Florence’s family cover funeral expenses. Since its launch, the fund has received over $4,700 in donations, shy of its $10,000 goal.

“We can’t imagine our community without her, and we know the world had big things in store for her,” the group said in a statement published on the campaign site. “But not because she was given it — because she worked tirelessly for it. While still prioritizing self-love, rest, fun, and family.”

Kandace Florence was the owner of a company called Glo Through It, which makes candles with inspirational messages, multiple reports stated.

