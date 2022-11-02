MadameNoire Featured Video

Celebrities including Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton and more are taking a stance against what appears to be an unprecedented new era of Twitter.

The Hollywood writer/producer and singer voiced uninterest in being Twitter users following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

The tech mogul’s $44 billion deal with the blue bird app closed on Oct. 27, according to TechCrunch.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,” Rhimes tweeted on Oct. 29.

“I’m shocked and appalled at some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition,” Braxton said in a more lengthy post. “Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable. Therefore, I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC.”

Notably, both women’s accounts highlighted that they’ve respectively been Twitter users since 2008, two years after the social media platform launched.

Neither Rhimes nor Braxton has tweeted follow-ups since their goodbye posts were published.

Other celebrities who’ve vowed to leave Twitter include “Love Song” singer Sara Bareilles, This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin and actress Jameela Jamil.

In April, the latter penned, “One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win-win for you all really.”

Celebrities’ recent decisions to leave Twitter coincide with evidence suggesting usage of the n-word rose by 500 percent within the first 12 hours of Musk’s ownership.

In light of the SpaceX CEO being a “free speech absolutist,” the Network Contagion Research Institute’s data noted that 4chan users were encouraging people to test the limits of what they can say under Musk’s rule.

What do y’all think? Is throwing a deuces to Twitter the new wave?

