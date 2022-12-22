MadameNoire Featured Video

Even though there are only a few days left till the end of the holiday season, there’s still time to snag gifts for the ones you love.

Sephora is a great place to score last-minute gifts because the beauty retailer has two major deals going on.

The Fragrance for All Event gives last-minute shoppers 20% off full-size fragrances* (1.0oz or larger) in-store and online by using the code FRAGRANCE20.

Regardless of your membership tier, all Beauty Insider Members also get free shipping with no minimum purchase, and it is free to sign up!

If you’re really in a bind and need free same-day delivery, use the code FREESAMEDAY to get gifts and goodies within hours, depending on where you live.

We scoured Sephora’s site for the best finds to score this holiday season. Shop now through Dec. 24 to benefit from the discount codes above and peep our picks down below!

Bread Beauty Supply Wash-Day Essentials Kit for Curly & Textured Hair -$58.00

This full-size kit supplies all the products needed to make your wash day a breeze.

In addition to the brand’s Gentle Milky Hair Cleanser, Creamy Deep Conditioner Hair Mask, and Everyday Hair Oil, you’ll also get one of Bread’s 100 percent satin scrunchies.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette – Illuminating Eye & Face Pigments – $125.00

With 14 color-shifting and chromatic shades, this multi-use palette with help you shine bright all year round.

The palette includes various chrome shades in different finishes, two reflective metallic shades and “two water-activated aqua chromes” that reveal smudge-proof and vivid duo-chrome colors.

Too Faced Mini Lip Injection Plumping Mobile Lip Plumper Set -$36.00

This limited-edition travel-size lip plumper set will keep lips juicy and poppin’ in the new year.

Too Faced’s “advanced, volumizing” formula provides intensely plump lips immediately after application and over time.

The set contains one Lip Injection Extreme tube in the shade Original and two Lip Injection Maximum Plump tubes in the shades Original and Angel Kisses.

Mount Lai Jade Tension Melting Massager for Face & Neck – $72.00

This dual-headed jade facial massager is great for those who want to relax and unwind while sculpting their face.

Whether purchased for yourself or a loved one, the cooling sensation of this massager helps relieve tension, highlight your face’s natural features, and reduce swelling and inflammation.

World of Chris Collins Long Kiss Goodnight Eau de Parfum – $50.00-$175.00

Long Kiss Goodnight is described as an alluring, warm, woody and spicy scent.

With notes of coffee bean, rose and peony, every spritz will make you feel dreamy and romantic.

The scent’s burst of bright and sweet passion fruit also adds a twist that’ll surely have people asking, “What fragrance are you wearing?”

Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis 5-Piece Mask Kit -$19.00

This five-piece mini face mask kit will give the gift of smooth and clear skin.

To tackle fine lines, wrinkles, pores and uneven texture, this kit contains 0.47 oz/14 mL tubes of Peter Thomas Roth’s Active Purple™ Pore-Refining Antioxidant Mask, Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme De-Tox™ Hydrator, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm and Water Drench® Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set – $30.00

This travel set includes beloved body care favorites thanks to Sol de Janeiro’s addictingly good, warm gourmand, “Cheirosa ’62” scent.

With notes of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio, the 1.7 oz Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Shower Cream-Gel and Crush Body Fragrance Mist indulge one’s olfactory senses in the best ways.

Voluspa Mini Tin Trio Candle Gift Set – $28.00

Transport to a winter wonderland journey with this three-piece mini candle set.

Unlike many other scented candles on the market, Voluspa’s are vegan, contain a clean-burning coconut wax blend and have 100% natural wicks.

The three 4 oz/ 113 mL tin candle scents in this set are Sparkling Cuvée, Baltic Amber and Frosted Holly Berry.

