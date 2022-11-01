AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers Recognizes Malachi McMahon

Since its launch in 2018, AT&T Dream in Black has continued to celebrate and highlight Black individuals who are innovating, inspiring and working within their community to create a brighter future for others.

As an extension of the platform, AT&T Dream In Black presents Rising Future Makers, as part of AT&T’s ongoing commitment to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) rise as the next generation of changemakers—to power their possibilities. AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers is recognizing and rewarding HBCU students who are making a positive impact on their community and on campus.

In this episode of RISING FUTURE MAKERS, our hosts Terrence J and Serayah introduce us to HBCU student Malachi McMahon.

Hailing from Inglewood, California, Malachi is currently pursuing a career in design and has his own fashion line, Imaginary Volume.

“To Dream in Black means to make the most of the resources that you have around you and not allowing anyone or anything to limit your success,” McMahon says in the episode, before being gifted a brand new tablet and a $10,000 check by Serayah and Terrence.

Thanks to AT&T Malachi is closer than ever to making his dreams reality.

“Sometimes it can feel like your hard work and your efforts can go unnoticed, this right here proves that it really does count,” Malachi said of his Dream in Black Rising Future Maker experience. “I would like to thank AT&T Dream in Black for this confirmation that hard work will continue to pay off, I just have to keep going and not stop here.”

Thank you to AT&T Dream in Black for always being a platform that celebrates the culture and the creators who shape it. To learn more, visit att.com/dreaminblack to see how they are connecting RISING FUTURE MAKERS to a world of greater possibility.