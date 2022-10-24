MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey’s beauty is nothing short of stunning in the purple dress she wore to the Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22.

The 25-year-old’s lavender gown was a delicately threaded and structured custom garment by Senegalese-French fashion designer Ibrahima Gueye.

The garment came to life in collaboration with industry tastemaker Albert Ayal and retailer Revolve, according to the designer.

Sexiness exuded from the ethereal-looking gown, as it featured a thigh-high split, plunging neckline and low-cut back.

A 3D abstract bodice wrapped around the model’s torso and neck heightened the dress’s dramatic flair.

Harvey’s ensemble, styled by Elly Karamoh, included diamond rings and amethyst-toned teardrop earrings.

The SKN by LH founder paired the gown with glossy-finish Christian Louboutin “Hot Chick” pumps.

“Crafted from light lavender patent leather, Louboutin’s signature red soles and a set of 4-inch stiletto heels completed the pair,” detailed Footwear News.

Since Lori Harvey’s face card never declines, it’s no surprise the model’s warm-toned and luminescent face beat was simply radiant.

The 25-year-old wore classic finger waves with a soft, sultry and sexy side swoop

The 5th annual Wearable Art Gala took place in Santa Monica, California over the weekend and was hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) at WACO Theater Center.

Including a dinner, cocktails and an art auction, the night was a unique blend of the art and entertainment worlds.

The theme of this year’s event was “Harlem Nights,” an ode to fashion artists from the 1920s to the 1950s like Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald.

Other attendees included Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Doechii, Angela Bassett, Vivica A. Fox, Quinta Brunson, Kelly Rowland, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG.

