Adrienne Bailon and her former Cheetah Girls co-star Raven-Symoné share a little bit more than just acting in common.

On Oct. 20, while promoting her new nursery reveal on Amazon live, Bailon told fans that she found out she and her husband, Israel Houghton, were expecting a baby as she was filming on the set of the Disney sitcom “Raven’s Home.”

“I actually found out that we were pregnant on the lot, literally in the car in the parking lot in between scenes of shooting,” the actress, 38, recalled. “The whole journey with [my son, Ever], even implanting him, finding out that we were pregnant, [it] was all while I was shooting.”

Since then, Bailon has formed a close friendship with her fellow co-star Symoné. In fact, she talks about parenting with the 36-year-old actress “the most,” despite her two other Cheetah Girl co-stars having kiddos of their own. Earlier this year, Kiely Williams welcomed her second child with her husband Brandon Cox, while actress Sabrina Bryan welcomed her daughter Comillia Monroe in August 2020.

During her stream, the former Real co-host said that she’s learned so much from Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman Maday, who is a doula. While speaking to PageSix, the busy mother of one joked that at times, she and the former “View” co-host sing “A La Nanita Nana,” a song from the 2006 “Cheetah Girls 2” movie, to get her 2-month-old baby boy to sleep.

Interestingly, Symoné and Maday do not have any children just yet. But the Disney icon previously told Entertainment Tonight that she and her wife were planning to have “four” kiddies in the future.

“I want a big family,” the That’s So Raven star said during an interview in 2021.

“I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. I really don’t like the attention on me, even though I’m in the industry, you might think it’s true. But if we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.” “They don’t all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don’t think they should,” she added.

Bailon and Houghton welcomed their son Ever via surrogate in August. Although Symoné recently joked that Bailon’s son’s middle name should be Raven, the youngster’s real moniker is James, which is an ode to Houghton’s late father.

Fans were taken by surprise when Bailon announced the birth of her son in August, writing, “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

“Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate, and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey,” the star added.

