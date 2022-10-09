MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild had a wedding in Hollywood surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 5.

It was also the Hit the Floor star’s 32nd birthday. Paige wore a custom floor-length mermaid silhouette wedding gown with accented draping on the shoulders and a hood.

The actress paired the dress with diamond earrings and a tennis necklace, according to Popsugar.

Starchild looked equally as stylish, donning a black tuxedo with a fashion-forward hat.

The designer’s look also included a yellow-carnation boutonniere that matched Paige’s bouquet.

The ceremony space was adorned with white, pink and purple flowers, and pops of green foliage.

Photos from the special day were shared on social media by fellow Hit the Floor star Logan Laurice.

“Head up chest out!!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!!!,” the actress posted on her Instagram Stories on Oct. 6. “Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest. 32. Pushing the snakes, pushing the fakes, pushing ’em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me. DON’T YOU KNOWWWWWW I’M A CHLID OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!!$$!”

More On Taylour Paige’s Wedding To Rivington Starchild

The couple reportedly “partied it up” on a rooftop with their wedding’s attendees at the reception, BET reports.

Paige is said to have worn a v-neck, sleeveless column dress with diamond jewelry and cat-eye sunglasses after her dramatic wedding dress moment at the alter.

The actress shocked her fans when she revealed her engagement on social media several weeks ago.

Starchild, the founder of the streetwear label RRR 123, is seen embracing Paige with his back turned away from the camera in the photo while the actress shows off her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring.

Congrats to the newlyweds — we wish them a lifetime of love and laughter together.

