On this day, RIAA Honoree MC Lyte also known as Lana Moorer released her second full-length 13-track studio LP Eyes On This. The album was released by First Priority and Atlantic Records and was produced by her brothers Audio Two, King of Chill, and Nat Robinson.

This album was the first by a female solo rapper to chart on the Billboard 200, according to Billboard, which it held for 20 weeks, reaching its highest position of No. 86 in November 1989 by the Brooklyn rapper. It was also ranked No. 6 on the Billboard Top Black Albums, being the first female solo rapper to break into the top 10 of that chart, as well as the highest position reached by the Brooklyn rapper. Her song Cha Cha Cha peaked at No. 1 after spending more than 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles chart. Over the next three decades, Lyte continued to “Cold Rock The Party” and represent women in hip hop. The New York City femcee transitioned from behind the mic to behind the wheels of steel as a DJ of note. Lyte is the go-to mix master for several Black award shows and events, including BET and Essence Music Festival.

The 51-year-old is now a resident of Los Angeles, California, and serves as the CEO of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation and CEO of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., which has awarded more than $750,000 in college scholarships. Lyte is part of the women’s lineup at the Kennedy Center which runs throughout 2022-23.

We are tremendously grateful for this hip hop legends contributions to the Hip Hop genre for rappers all over the world, this hip hop pioneer, who in 1988 became the first female MC to release an album, “Lyte as a Rock,” deserves all of our gratitude.

