Today marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, a day that changed the face of American history as we know it. On Sunday, Americans will come together to honour the near 3000 lives lost in the horrific plane crashes that struck the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

In New York City, relatives of those lost in the tragic incident will gather at the World Trade Center to hold candlelight vigils and a moment of silence for victims. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will join the victims’ families as they read off the names of their loved ones impacted by the incident. Readers will share personal remarks, stories and other words of honour during the emotional ceremony. The event is expected to begin at 8:40 am and will end around noon, according to New York 1.

Light Tributes

In the evening, twin beams will light up the city’s skyline from dusk to dawn to memorialize the World Trade Center towers. The stunning light tribute will stretch up to four miles in the sky representing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers. Assembled at the roof of the Battery Parking Garage, the touching art installation can be seen from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan. Additionally, The Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge will also light up to commemorate those lost.

Fire Museum Tribute

At 11 am, The NYC Fire Museum will hold a wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the 343 FDNY members who lost their lives on 9/11. The event will take place at 278 Spring Street. Attendees will also be able to access the museum’s new exhibition One Day in September, a series that recognizes the heroic efforts of first responders on 9/11 through portraits, personal artefacts and emotional interviews with first responders’ family members.

Vigil at the U.N. Public Plaza

At 2 p.m a vigil will be held at the U.N. Public Plaza. Religious organizations and various faith communities will join together to “promote peace and unity between individuals of different faith groups,” a press release notes. Art displays and live performances will follow.

The Pentagon

At the Pentagon, President Joe Biden will give a tribute speech and lay a wreath to honor 9/11 victims. First lady Jill Biden will give a speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the emotional sight where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed.

