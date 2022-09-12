MadameNoire Featured Video

The Food and Drug Administration has received several reports about various cancers linked to the scar tissue that may develop around breast implants.

The governmental agency’s statement, released on Sept. 8, stated that the FDA’s received ten reports concerning the development of squamous cell carcinoma — a type of skin cancer — and 12 various lymphomas separately related to scar tissue around breast implants.

“This is an emerging issue and our understanding is evolving. For this reason, the FDA is asking health care providers and people with breast implants to report cases of SCC, lymphomas, or any other cancers around the breast implant to the FDA,” the agency noted.

Enough information isn’t currently available regarding “whether breast implants cause these cancers or if some implants pose higher risk than others,” the FDA said in a separate report, according to NBC News.

Additionally, the incidence rate of the cancers showing up in scar tissue surrounding breast implants is still unknown.

The FDA’s report included the following recommendations for those who have or are considering breast implants:

If you are considering breast implants or if you have them, learn more about the risks and benefits of breast implants.

If you have breast implants, you do not need to change your routine medical care or follow-up.

Be aware that cases of SCC and various lymphomas in the capsule around the breast implant have been reported.

Monitor your breast implants for as long as you have them. If you notice any abnormal changes in your breasts or implants, promptly talk to your surgeon or health care provider.

If you do not have symptoms, the FDA does not recommend the removal of breast implants because of this safety communication.

If you have breast implants and experience a problem, the FDA encourages you to file a report through MedWatch, the FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting program. Your report, along with information from other sources, can provide information that helps improve patient safety.

