MadameNoire Featured Video

SOUL CAP, a company that creates swim caps for natural Black hair has received official approval from the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

In 2021, FINA banned the use of the protective cap, arguing that athletes competing at the Olympics and other international competitions “never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.” The organization also claimed that the cap, which is specifically designed for swimmers with “thick, curly and voluminous hair,” did not “follow the natural form of the head,” a rule that is stated under FINA’s requirements for approved swimwear.

Now, after careful “review and discussion on cap design,” with the creators of the brand, FINA will allow the protective headgear to be worn in future Olympic competitions and other international swimming events.

Brent Nowicki, executive director of FINA, issued a statement about the big decision to U.K. Metro that read:

“Promoting diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of FINA’s work, and it is very important that all aquatic athletes have access to the appropriate swimwear.”

Michael Chapman, one of the co-founders of SOUL CAP also gushed about news, telling the outlet:

“Our hope from the approval is to keep seeing more people of all ages and abilities feeling comfortable and confident in the water. Whether that leads to competition swimming or casual swims, it’s about having the choice and knowing there’s space for you.”

FINA ban shines a light on barriers for swimmers of color

FINA’s ban sparked criticism about inclusivity and existing challenges for athletes of color in the competitive swimming world, a barrier that has been well documented throughout history. Years of segregation at public pools and increased privatization of swimming lessons have left many Black Americans fearful of the water. Sadly, those barriers are beginning to have long-term consequences on the generation of today. According to The YMCA, 64 percent of Black American children cannot swim. Black children are also three times more likely to die from drowning than other races.

“There’s still huge progress to be made for diversity in aquatics. Some of these other barriers include people being priced out of swimming, the lack of swim education in schools, pool closures and cultural stereotypes,” Chapman added.

Swimming caps have also created hurdles for athletes of color. Conventional swimming caps are typically smaller and designed for people with thinner hair types, which makes it difficult for swimmers with natural styles like locs, braids or kinky curls to protect their hair from water and chlorine damage. The lack of appropriate swimwear has caused many promising athletes to give up on the sport.

Last year, in an interview with The New York Times, Erin Adams, a division 1 swimmer at Columbia University spoke about the harmful effects of FINA’s ban on Black swimmers.

“So many people in my family did not learn how to swim because, you know, their hair wouldn’t stay straight, or it’d be too unruly, or whatever,” Adams explained. “So I always had braids in my hair when I was younger, and I don’t know why it just didn’t bother me that my hair was different than my peers in swimming.”

Adams added:

“We’re always policed on what we can wear and what our bodies are looking like, and what our hair is looking like,” she said, commenting on FINA’s ruling and how it’s problematic. “They’re just trying to make it difficult for us to have ease when participating.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Black Swimmers Speak Out After FINA’s Soul Cap Ban