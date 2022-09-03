MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelis shared a word on gratitude and dealing with grief after the loss of her husband Mike Mora. The father of her baby girl Galilee and six-year-old son Shepherd passed away on March 14 MADAMENOIRE previously reported, after a two-year bout with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The public became aware of Mora’s terminal illness and its gravity through a series of emotional social media posts that were shared by Mora almost a year ago, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 14. The devastating news triggered an outpour of prayer and well wishes.

Till recently, the “Caught Out There” artist had not expressed, publicly, her feelings, grief or how she hash dealt with the bereavement of her partner of eight years.

Kelis told People that although she is “heartbroken,” she accepted the cycle of life and course of events. Though it seems Mora’s diagnosis and death were sudden, the cook, farmer and mother of three shared that actually the circumstances were not, and that the family was able to come to terms with the situation and love on Mora as they shared final tender moments over the course of time leading up to his transition.

“It wasn’t something that was sudden. We were able to prepare, and love, and say goodbye,” Kelis said in the interview.

“We were able to spend the time that we needed to, as much as we were given, the best way that we could,” she continued. “Is it a great situation? No, it’s freaking awful, but I am grateful.”

If there’s anything to be learned from the singer’s experience, it’s her sense of grace and gratitude, and her stance on loving people in real time while you have them. She shared these sentiments with the outlet and they’re certainly ones to grow on.

“It reminds you how short time is, and how we don’t have any control. I want to control what I can control — how I treat the people around me. I’m really big on celebrating people when they’re here. I don’t feel like it’s as useful when they’re gone.”

In the months since Mora’s passing, the young widow who gave us Kaleidoscope continues to stay busy with farming, touring, mothering and living her best life.



