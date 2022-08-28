MadameNoire Featured Video

In the Caribbean ‘Spice Isle’ of Grenada – laden with glorious nutmeg and cocoa estate havens, colourful residential hillside homes, and pristine beaches fit for an idyllic vacation fantasy – Sunshine is everywhere, in more ways than one. This time, we’re not just talking about the 80-degrees to complement the perfect beach day.

In this instance, we’re referring to one Caribbean woman who makes sacred Grenada Carnival dreams come true for hundreds of excited masqueraders ahead of the climatic cultural celebrations in August.

As a proud daughter of Grenadian soil, Sunshine Harley is no stranger to the demands of the industry whose cultural traditions dates back hundreds of years. She is the founder of Nirvana Empire – a mas band that promotes the perfect state of happiness on the road for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

For the band’s inaugural year which was unceremoniously delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunshine was determined to make an indelible cultural mark by provide a premium Carnival product complete with custom-made costumes and other all-inclusive amenities to customers for two days of partying on the streets of St. George’s. Catching up with Sunshine was a fairly easy feat the weekend before the climatic stretch of activities – she and her team were feverishly putting the finishing touches on logistics ahead of Parade day at the band’s headquarters in Grand Anse, also known casually as a ‘mas camp’.

“I’ve had my own personal experience with being disappointed as a Carnival masquerader – which included not getting my costume as advertised or the expected service that I paid for,” she reflected.

The experience, she explained, was the genesis of her brainchild: by bringing quality to the forefront of mas.

“So when I founded Nirvana, it was important for my team and I to elevate the perception of value for service during Carnival in Grenada, especially after a 2-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic that affected so many of our livelihoods professionally and culturally. The name of our band speaks for itself – it’s about making sure that the masqueraders fully immerse themselves in the next-level euphoria and joy of Carnival that is truly Grenadian, from start to finish.”

The ease of collecting costumes – in the midst of the parties and revelry of Grenada Carnival – is one of the many conveniences that brings a welcomed pace for the average Carnival chaser who is often balancing a hectic schedule during the final weekend before the Parade of the bands. Dr. Collin Williams is all-too-familiar with offering unique concierge services to curious travellers looking to optimize on tourist activities without the hassle of planning the granular details. As the CEO of Collin Devon Events (CDE), Williams partnered with a number of local and international business factions and influencers to bring “Fête Fest” to Grenada Carnival – an extension of his well-established brand that has already anchored itself in Antigua and Barbuda that boasts hundreds of African-American travelers annually.

“As we began to expand on the CDE brand, our team thought about how our guest travelers could really get an authentic Grenadian experience for 5 days. For our first year, we welcomed nearly 100 travelers to Grenada for an all-inclusive stay – and that alone is a positive signal that there is a massive appetite in the travel industry for Caribbean Carnivals, which is really encouraging to see.”

Williams also explained the priceless nature of exposing new travelers to the dynamism of the Caribbean as a multicultural hub for food, festivals and fun in the sun, while supporting local suppliers and creatives.

“From wearing Jab cattle horn helmets and charcoal oil supplied by the local industry vendors to ‘play a Jab’ to getting to dine on the traditional Grenadian ‘oildown’ dishes after the Carnival Tuesday parade, I think our Fête Fest crew really got an opportunity to immerse themselves in the significance, the richness and realness of what really makes Grenada special.”

The spirituality and ritualization of Grenada’s Jab Jab culture is the great cultural equalizer – and for popular Grenadian-born content creator and influencer The Nutmeg Princess, it represents a closeness to the origins of Carnival that emerged from the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

“It’s really hard to feel anything else when you get into our Carnival spirit. Our Jab isn’t seen anywhere else in the Caribbean, and it’s something that everyone can participate in – man, woman, child, rich or poor, politician to people,” she affirmed.

With nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, Nutmeg Princess uses her platform to showcase the important heritage of Grenada Carnival, including the traditional mas elements that is admittedly sometimes overlooked. Now that there’s been a surge in interest in Grenada Carnival from around the world, she hopes to see public and private sector involvement and improvements to strengthen the overall tourism offering that will ultimately benefit local community participation.

“Our traditional mas characters have not gone anywhere per se, but over the years it’s been less and less visible to the global public. Elements such as Traditional Mas, Panorama, Kiddies Carnival and generally involving the next Grenadian generation of creatives and Carnival lovers is an integral part of preserving the future of what we have created as a people.”

As a new mother to an infant daughter, Nutmeg Princess has high hopes for the cultural evolution of Grenada Carnival.

“It’s our responsibility to spread Grenada Carnival so that future generations can continue to make it a festival by the people, for the people.”

RELATED CONTENT: ICYMI: Crop Over Is The Caribbean Turn-Up You Need In Your Life

About Tenille Clarke:

Tenille Clarke is an avid storyteller, seasoned publicist and cultural enthusiast from Trinidad and Tobago who often pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, entertainment and culture through a Caribbean lens. Follow her digital journey @tenilleclarke1 on Instagram and Twitter.