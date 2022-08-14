MadameNoire Featured Video

Modern dating has left heterosexual men more lonely and single than they’ve been in 30 years, according to a recent article released by Psychology Today.

Author Greg Matos, PsyD, found “men have become a larger portion of that growing group of long-term single people.”

Essentially, straight men have less opportunities at securing romantic connections as women raise their dating standards and start sticking to their boundaries more than they did before.

While romantic love isn’t needed for happiness, the article noted men “typically are happier and healthier when partnered.”

Unless straight men collectively and individually start charging their approach to dating and women, the issue at handle will only get worse, according to Matos.

Suggestions on how men can lessen their chances of being single include seeking therapy, self-reflection, and establishing new and healthy romantic habits — starting from courtship — that are maintained through dating and onward.

Details On The Rise Of Lonely, Single Men

Three main trends in modern dating were pinpointed as the reasons behind the rise in long-term single men.

Dating Apps: Modern dating and many new romantic connections happen on dating apps, although there’s a gross mismatch regarding those seeking heterosexual matches.

“Upwards of 62%” of users on dating apps are men, according to Psychology Today‘s article.

With that in mind, the competition men face is “fierce” because those swiping on them have more options.

Relationship Standards: In addition to the numbers game on dating apps not being in straight men’s favor, women are also increasingly selective in the type of men they’re looking to date as their emotional and personal partner.

Skills Deficits: Matos’ article highlighted that today’s single men may suffer from a “relationship skills gap.”

If not tackled intentionally, the disparity “will likely lead to fewer dating opportunities, less patience for poor communication skills, and longer periods of being single.”

“The problem for men is that emotional connection is the lifeblood of healthy, long-term love. Emotional connection requires all the skills that families are still not consistently teaching their young boys,” the article detailed.

