With the many achievements underneath her belt, 13-year-old Alena Analeigh Wicker inspires others to change the world by getting into STEM and breaking barriers.

The teen, a college junior, announced on social media in late June that she’s been accepted into the University of Alabama Birmingham’s Heersink School of Medicine.

“Today I’m just grateful. I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later,” Alena Analeigh penned in her caption on June 30.

Underneath a photo of her acceptance letter and snaps of her in various cap and gowns, she added, “Statistics would have said I never would have made it.”

“A little black girl adopted from Fontana, California. I’ve worked so hard to reach my goals and live my dreams. Mama I made it,” Alena Analeigh wrote triumphantly, before showering her mom with praise.

The teen is now on track to finish her time at the School of Medicine by the time she’s 18.

She’ll will attend medical school through UAB’s Burroughs Wellcome Scholars Early Assurance Program, according to AL.com.

Alena Analeigh, The Brown STEM Girl

Alena Analeigh also has a foundation called The Brown STEM Girl in addition to her many educational feats.

The organization’s mission is to provide resources and opportunities for young girls of color in STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] so they can feel empowered in the field.

The foundation’s currently working on getting donations for its STEM Abroad program so it can take girls aged 12-17 to the Singapore Art Science Museum.

“I’ve always thought, Why can’t girls of color do STEM and pursue jobs in STEM like others?” the prodigy was quoted as saying earlier this year. “I’ve always believed that girls of color can do anything in STEM that they put their minds to, so I created the Brown STEM Girl to give STEM opportunities to girls of color.”

Congrats to Alena Analeigh on her latest accomplishment and the many more to come! We wish her the brightest future. See her post below.