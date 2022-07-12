MadameNoire Featured Video

HERide is the Atlanta-based ridesharing app geared towards prioritizing women and femme’s safety that’s making waves nationwide.

With the motto “Choose to be unbothered,” HERide’s website highlights that the company employs female drivers vetted with “comprehensive background checks.”

For riders’ peace of mind, the app “features everything from discrete safety call buttons [to] customer transparency initiatives to 24/7 support staff who have experience with empathy training,” Paper Mag reports.

Co-founder Kiersten Harris spoke with the outlet back in 2020. At the time, she shared that HERide planned to host mandatory training sessions for its drivers on topics including self-protection and spotting those who may be victims of sex trafficking.

“I don’t think any other app has this, but if you think about every other company in the world, they have mandatory training,” said Harris. “So, we are offering this, because we feel like we want our drivers to feel equipped to handle anything. It’s not just about spotting someone, it’s about protecting yourself too, because drivers are also going missing. Our safety is on both ends.”

Other co-founder Jill Anderson worked as a Lyft driver for four years before starting HERide, according to Atlanta’s 11 Alive.

“Women feel uncomfortable in ride share and rides all the time,” stated Anderson. “It just dawned on me and I was like, wait, there aren’t any apps that cater just for women? Half of the people that take rideshares are women.”

“When a driver signs up, I want to meet you,” the co-founder added. “Not only do I want to see your car, but I want to see who you are, the type of person you are.”

HERide additionally claims it’s changing Atlanta’s rideshare economy by paying its drivers more than its competitors, including Uber and Lyft.

Filling The Void

HERide fills a gap in safety from sexual assault in the rideshare market, particularly for women.

Lyft revealed there were over 4,000 sexual assaults reported from 2017 to 2019 via its data.

Similarly, as MADAMENOIRE previously shared with our readers, Uber reported that between the years 2017 and 2018 it had nearly 6,000 cases reported of sexual assault.

