Chelsey Lucas says she’s now working with an attorney to address her termination from her volleyball coach position at Grambling State University.

The former Grambling Tigers coach said in a statement shared with a local outlet KSLA News 12 that she will no longer remain “silenced.”

"Since I started at Grambling, I have been ordered not to speak to the media. My voice has unfortunately been silenced despite the rumors and accusations about me. As a result, I have not been able to provide my side of the story about the many events that have occurred during my tenure as head volleyball coach at Grambling. I was told today, without notice or any opportunity for discussion, that I was being terminated. When I asked why I was being terminated, the administration was not able to provide me any details about why they decided to fire me.

Chelsey Lucas, New Head Coach At Grambling State, Cuts All 19 Players From Volleyball Team “This termination came just days after I had requested and then had a meeting with the President to discuss the way I had been treated in recent weeks by the Athletic Director. The AD, without me knowing in advance, was invited to this meeting with the President. The AD was visibly upset at my complaints during my meeting with the President, and today I was informed that he was the one who recommended my termination. I will be working with my attorney to prepare a response, and believe that my side of this story will demonstrate that what happened to me today was not right or just.”

Lucas’ Termination

Lucas’ firing came less than six months after she started coaching at the Louisana-based HBCU.

Moreover, the coach’s statement was released in the aftermath of her cutting all 19 players from the volleyball team back in April.

The controversial move made headlines and received backlash as it compromised the athletes’ abilities to keep their sports scholarships, and for some players, jeopardized their ability to remain in school.

How The University Is Responding

In a press release from Grambling State, university officials shared that “the decision [to terminate Lucas] was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.”

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” said University President Rick Gallot. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” added Dr. Trayvean Scott. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

