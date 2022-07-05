MadameNoire Featured Video

Singer P.P. Arnold is sharing her truth in an upcoming memoir, Soul Survivor.

The 1960s soulstress claims in her forthcoming book that fellow musician Ike Turner sexually assaulted her in the mid-60s — when she was still early in her career and a teenager.

Arnold, born Patricia Ann Cole, sang as an Ikette backup singer for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

The singer’s memoir recalls Ike trapping her in a hotel room and raping her while she toured with the band.

“What can I say? It was awful. I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself,” Arnold, now 75, penned, according to The Telegraph.

“I was told Tina wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me,” Arnold said of Ike’s then-wife. “If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”

Arnold explained that she preferred remaining on tour over returning home to Los Angeles to her allegedly violent then-husband, David.

The musician shared that she and David were forced to marry as teenagers after a failed attempted abortion with a coat hanger.

The singer gave birth to a son at the age of 15 and welcomed a daughter at 17.

“The First Cut Is the Deepest,” the entertainer said and communicated that she suffered abuse at the hands of both her father and her then-husband.

“Sadly it was the way it was back then. I think it’s a lot to do with slavery and how that affected the black man’s psyche,” Arnold expressed.

The singer highlighted that it was Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, her alleged lover, who encouraged her to leave the Ikettes.

Arnold discussed being Mick’s lover while the rockstar was dating Marianna Faithfull.

“Mick was in heaven but Marianne was more interested in me,” the singer said in her memoir. “I had always been a good kisser and so was she. I tried to let myself go but I was also uncomfortable… ultimately it was Mick that I was infatuated with, not her. There was a plantation feel about it, like I was a plaything.”

Soul Survivor

In addition to her decades-long music career, Arnold also sheds light on her other relationships with Jimi Hendrix, Rod Stewart and Jim Morris throughout her memoir.

“What’s important is where I am right now,” said the talent. “How can I take all of these years of experience and just do something really great?”

Soul Survivor hits bookstands on July 8.

