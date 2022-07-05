MadameNoire Featured Video

Macy Gray and Bette Midler are facing criticism for controversial comments they recently made about the trans female community.

While chatting with Piers Morgan on June 4, Gray argued that changing your sexual gender through surgery “doesn’t make you a woman.”

When the British talk show host asked the singer to explain what she considered a woman to be, Gray responded candidly:

“[A woman is] a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina!”

The Grammy-award-nominee continued: “I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but — as a woman — just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. I know that for a fact you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery.”

Piers then pointed to the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s Twitter post from 2020, where she appeared to take issue with an op-ed piece calling women “people who menstruate.” Some fans slammed the “Harry Potter” author for being transphobic, but Gray defended Rowling’s opposition to the phrase.

“I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree. There is a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is,” Gray argued.

“A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Coincidentally, that same day, actress and singer Bette Midler echoed similar sentiments about the heated topic. The Addams Family star claimed that the “women of the world” aren’t even seen as women anymore.

“We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” tweeted Midler. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

Fans and detractors on social media are now calling the famous celebs TERFS online. A terf is a feminist who excludes the rights of transgender women from their advocacy of women’s rights.

Journalist Ernest Owens told his following to “unfollow and un-support ” Midler and Gray.

While one user argued that the stars were “dividing” the LGBTQ+ community with their sensitive comments.

Some fans praised the entertainers for telling the “truth.”



