MadameNoire Featured Video

Journalist Jemele Hill is one of the brave and courageous women coming forward with her experience with abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hill opened up about her decision to end a pregnancy for the first time in a recently published piece written for The Atlantic.

The podcaster and cultural commentator said she goes into further detail about her abortion story in her forthcoming memoir, Uphill, to be released in October.

“I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped. I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency,” wrote Hill. “I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.”

RELATED CONTENT: “I Survived Rape And Illegal Abortion, Other Women Shouldn’t Have To Do The Same”

“I know that I’m likely to be attacked for being candid about my decision. But I’m choosing to share some of my experience now because, like so many women in this country, I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights,” the 46-year-old continued.

Regarding another reason she decided to terminate the pregnancy, Hill explained that she didn’t see a future with the child’s father.

“I didn’t see a long-term future with him,” she shared. “And given that my mother and father never married — and I knew their tumultuous history very well — I didn’t want to bring a child into an unstable relationship.”

Since the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey last week, women across the country continue to protest, advocate and share their stories.

Read more of Hill’s experience via The Atlantic.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recalls Having The Freedom To Choose Abortion After Being Sexually Assaulted”