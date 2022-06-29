MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael Jackson’s estate claims a man previously engaged to one of the late singer’s siblings stole precious items from the star’s home.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, MJ’s estate accused actor Jeffre Phillips of stealing personal and private property from the Pop icon’s Carolwood House right after Michael died on June 25, 2009.

During a nine-day stay at the iconic performer’s home, Philips allegedly stole Michael’s iPhone, “California driver’s license, prescription pill bottles with pills inside,” and oddly, the pajamas the Grammy recipient wore during his final moments.

Additionally, Michael’s estate claims that Phillips took sensitive handwritten notes, business papers, and a number of electronics from the legendary artist’s home.

A lawsuit was filed on June 24, just a day before the 13th anniversary of Michael’s death, however, the suit does not specify who Phillips was engaged to. The Daily Mail noted, however, that the actor and writer was once engaged to LaToya Jackson, the fifth and middle daughter of the Jackson family.

Over four decades, Michael Jackson enthralled fans with his dynamic on-stage performances, unique vocals, and chart-topping hits like “Beat It”, “Billie Jean” and “Thriller.”

Officials declared the inimitable songwriter’s death as a homicide due to high levels of propofol found in his body. Conrad Murray, the doctor convicted for the star’s death, administered the injectable drug to help Michael sleep. In November 2011, Murray was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in jail.

Propofol helps to promote relaxation and sleep before surgery. However, there are risky side effects associated with the drug including low blood pressure and pauses in breathing. It can also have effects on the heart, according to Newsweek.

RELATED CONTENT: Janet Jackson Reveals Michael Jackson Bullied And Body-Shamed Her As A Child