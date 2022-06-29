MadameNoire Featured Video

Women across the United States are already beginning to feel the consequential impact of Roe V. Wade’s historic overturning. On June 28, a number of drug stores announced that they would be limiting emergency contraceptives for customers, including access to Plan B, a hormone-based pill that can be used to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex. Officials said the move was due to a surge in demand.

A representative from Amazon told CNN that the company has a temporary quantity limit of “3 units per week” on emergency contraceptive pills and Plan B. Rite Aid is also limiting purchases.

Initially, CVS announced that they would be reducing emergency contraception sales to three per customer in order “to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves,” however, on Tuesday, the company removed the policy.

“Sales have since stabilized and we’re in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours,” Matt Blanchette, Senior Manager of Retail Communications with CVS Pharmacy, told CNN in an email. “We continue to have an ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs,” Blanchette added.

Pills, like Plan B and Aftera, are types of emergency contraception that can be used after unprotected pregnancy and brought over the counter. Others may require a prescription.

“Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. EC prevents pregnancy from occurring. EC must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective. It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred,” the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists clarified.

The news comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe. V. Wade, the historic 1973 landmark decision that made access to abortion a constitutional right for women in America. Following the ruling, abortion bans went into effect in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama on Friday. Idaho, Tennessee and Texas will implement bans in the next 30 days. Bans in Mississippi, North Dakota and Wyoming are set to take effect after a certification process.