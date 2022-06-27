MadameNoire Featured Video

Abortion Rights Activists Take To The Streets Against Roe V Wade Being Overturned

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

 

Law enforcement deployed tear gas on a group of angry abortion rights protesters who gathered outside of the Arizona Senate building following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Video footage of the incident captured by Republican state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita showed protesters holding signs and shouting outside of the state capitol. Some demonstrators could be seen banging on the glass doors of the government building. Lawmakers were reportedly working on legislature inside the capitol when the protest erupted.

Categories: News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN