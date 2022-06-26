MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish had a lot to say following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. v Wade on Friday.

Prior to her hosting gig at Hollywood Unlocked’s second annual Social Impact Awards on June 24, the Grammy-award-winning actress told PEOPLE that the historic decision to prohibit abortion would have an adverse impact on marginalized communities.

“I think it’s about locking up people of color. I think it’s a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it’s a way to control women’s bodies,” Haddish, 42, said of the new law. “That’s why I’m going to run for Congress. I’m going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?” Haddish also said she believed the news would lead to “more suffering” across the nation.

Jessica Watkins Set To Be The First Black Woman To Serve At The International Space Station “If you’re going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that,” the Girls Trip alum continued. “Every time you jack off, that’s, what? A billion people dead. No chance to live. I’m just saying. You touch yourself; you a murderer.”

Roe v. Wade, which was enacted in 1973, granted women the right to abortion in every state. On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to reverse the 50-year-long precedent in a 6 to 3 vote. Now, each state will have the individual power to decide whether to provide the procedure.

Following the ruling, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas were the among the states to completely ban abortion. Additionally, trigger-ban locations such as Idaho, Utah, or Tennesee plan to outlaw abortion either immediately, “or after a 30-day waiting period,” according to NPR.

Despite the unfortunate ruling, Haddish said she still wants to have children. The actress plans on adopting, but the process has been “very difficult,” according to the Primetime Emmy nominee.

“As a black woman, trying to adopt a white baby, it’s hard out here. They won’t let you. They let white people adopt black babies, Asian babies, Mexican babies, but they don’t let black people do that. Why is that? Come on, people,” she quipped.

“But it’s actually a joke, but that is a real topic we should be discussing out here on the streets, why you can’t like interracially adopt when you’re… That’s a whole other situation,” the former Kids Say The Darndest Thing host shared, before adding: