Regina King recently hit the red carpet for the first time since the passing of her son and only child, Ian Alexander Jr.

The Oscar-winning actress made her appearance at the Filming Italy Festival in Santa Margherita di Pula, Italy. She wore a beautiful white ensemble on June 10, that consisted of a sleeveless top and a matching long skirt. The 51-year-old accented the look with a Louis Vuitton purse and an up-do of warm-toned braids.

That same day, King received the Women Power Award.

Ian Alexander Jr. passed away by suicide earlier this year, in January. His death came shortly after his 26th birthday. King shares her late son with her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others,” the actress said in a statement at the time. “Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The 26-year-old was a budding musician who often accompanied his mother to industry events.

King’s Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last October was the last event Ian Alexander Jr. went to with his mom, E! News reports.

The actress expressed her loving feelings for Alexander Jr. during a 2011 interview on CNN’s Red Chair.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman she (my mother) is,” she said. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

