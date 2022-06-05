MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara has got the internet buzzing about her new single “J.U.M.P.,” but the discourse isn’t necessarily about the song itself.

On June 3, the 36-year-old star dropped a snippet of the forthcoming track on social media with a spicy twerking video filmed from a gas station.

With her toned cakes on full display, Ciara and her team of dancers shook their tail feathers from inside an SUV to the new song.

While some fans commented with excitement about the star’s latest offering, others couldn’t help but notice how high gas prices have soared over the last year. A large Shell sign visible in the background showed startling fuel prices listed at $6.69, $6.89, and $6.99 per gallon.

“Them gas prices chile. I like this song tho,” wrote one user on Instagram. Another person commented, “$6.70 A GALLON,” while a third user joked:

“They made those gas prices J.U.M.P.”

All jokes aside, soaring gas prices have been an unfortunate by-product of inflation, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. According to News Week, the current average gas price per gallon at U.S. pumps stands around $4.622 for regular and $4.997 for mid-grade gas.

Some gas stations in states like California and Nevada have been rocked by expensive fuel prices. Gas Buddy notes, that the average price for gas in both states is currently $6.291 and $5.455 respectively.

Hopefully, inflation will cool down soon.

In May, President Biden addressed the gas inflation controversy in a lengthy op-ed for the Wall Street Journal detailing his plans to help end the financial crisis.

“The price at the pump is elevated in large part because Russian oil, gas, and refining capacity are off the market…we must mitigate these effects for American consumers,” he wrote. “Congress could help right away by passing clean energy tax credits and investments that I have proposed. A dozen CEOs of America’s largest utility companies told me earlier this year that my plan would reduce the average family’s annual utility bills by $500 and accelerate our transition from energy produced by autocrats.”

Biden claimed that inflation could be reduced by fixing the “broken” supply chain system and by improving infrastructure.

“Americans are anxious. I know that feeling. I grew up in a family where it mattered when the price of gas or groceries rose. We felt it around the kitchen table. But the American people should have confidence that our economy faces these challenges from a position of strength,” he added.

RELATED CONTENT: 10 Helpful Ways To Save Money On Gas