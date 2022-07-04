MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve looked around the Las Vegas strip in the past and thought this is pretty white, you’d be correct. Most visitors to the City of Sin have been historically white, according to their local news source the Las Vegas Sun. However, the pandemic saw a major change in the demographics of Vegas tourists, as The Sun says the number of Black tourists doubled in 2020 compared to previous years. There are also several popular Black-owned businesses to patronize in Las Vegas, from hookah lounges like Vibez to eateries like Philly Freeze Me.

Vegas is becoming a popping epicenter for Black culture, entertainment and entrepreneurship. If it wasn’t on your go-to destinations list before, consider adding it. And while you’re there, check out these Black Las Vegas events happening this summer (and early fall).

One Nation Under A Groove Tour

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

August 13, 2022

Get tickets here

Those looking for a night of some of the best funk music to be found off the strip can’t miss this tour. George Clinton has been called “The Godfather of Funk,” and has been breaking down the divide between different cultures and musical genres for decades. Most recently, you might know him for his 2015 Grammy won with Kendrick Lamar for the album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” On August 13th, 2022 he’ll be joined with his hand-selected musical guests Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Fishbone & Fantastic Negrtio for one unforgettable night of funk at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Vegan Wonderland

June 25, 2022

Get tickets here

When you think of a weekend in Vegas, healthy eating might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But Chef William Henry – founder of meal prep service Off The Vine – proves that vegan food can be worthy of a whole festival with this new event, Vegan Wonderland. The festival will feature several Black vegan vendors selling everything from skin products to cookies to candles and more, as well as musical performances and DJs. And, of course, tons of amazing plant-based food.

The Las Vegas Black Rodeo

October 15, 2022

Get tickets here

If you’re looking for an excuse to put on that cowboy hat and boots, the Las Vegas Black Rodeo is it. This show to remember will feature Black rodeo competitors from around the country, showing off their skills in competitions for bull riding, tie down roping, steer wrestling and more. Though technically in the fall, this event happens in October which is one of the nicest times of year to visit Vegas. The relentless summer heat has cooled off a bit but you’ll definitely still enjoy pool-worthy weather.

Laugh After Dark

Multiple Dates

Get tickets here

What started as a relatively small live show in Los Angeles eventually expanded to a taped show now airing on Amazon Prime. The live show element became so popular that Laugh After Dark had to move to the spacious venue of Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas. Hosted by the hilarious Charlie Wilson, Laugh After Dark features weekly shows and regularly hosts some of the best local and national Black comics – both seasoned and up-and-coming. The show will soon pick up and leave its home theater of Notoriety for a summer tour so be sure to catch one of their final shows in Vegas soon.

Black Girl Magic Burlesque

Multiple dates

Get tickets here

Black Girl Magic Burlesque is the very first all-black female burlesque show in the City of Sin. Shows take place Thursday through Saturday nights at 11pm and feature music from some of the best Black artists throughout history. Through the use of costumes, songs and – of course – sultry moves, the cast takes guests on a little tour through some moments in Black history, too, like with their tribute to the all-Black women’s Army Corps unit from WWII.

100 Black Men of Vegas Legacy Gala Fundraiser

June 4, 2022

Get tickets here

The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas is a group of local leaders who create initiatives, run programs and host events that promote educational opportunities for Black youth in the Southern Nevada region. The group also works with local health authorities to address the health disparities faced by minority groups in the region. On June 4, 2022, the group will have their Legacy Gala Fundraiser at the world-famous Caesar’s Palace. The gala will feature musical performances, dining and dancing and raise funds for the group’s ongoing programs.