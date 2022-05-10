MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether you’re a longtime makeup lover or someone who simply recalls having to scour the aisles for makeup in shades that work for your complexion, the iconic nature of Queen Latifah’s influence as a CoverGirl ambassador was major and remains unmatched.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the musician and veteran actress has recently signed a multi-year partnership to be CoverGirl for the second time.

A press release detailed that The Equalizer star will work with the well-known drugstore makeup brand on a “yet-to-be-announced” collection — something the two parties have done successfully in the past.

Latifah additionally hopes her latest partnership with CoverGirl will serve as representation for those who lack beauty role models who resemble them.

“It feels like a full-circle moment to be back with my CoverGirl family,” the star expressed in a statement. “I’m excited to reconnect and collaborate with them once again to bring inclusivity to the forefront every step of the way, from product creation to ad development to product dissemination. I’m excited to be back and look forward to what we can create together!”

“Growing up, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in beauty ads, so I am grateful for this continued partnership with CoverGirl to inspire the next generation of young Black girls who will be raised seeing someone like them as the face of a major beauty brand,” the U.N.I.T.Y. rapper additionally told PEOPLE.

Latifah first became a CoverGirl in 2001.

Over a decade of being an ambassador, the multi-hyphenate served as a face for several of the makeup brand’s collections and products — including its Clean Foundation, Outlast Lipcolor and most notably, the Queen Collection, which debuted in 2006.

The Queen Collection offered an expanded range of products in wearable shades for deeper skin tones in addition to birthing makeup cult classics — such as the line’s bronzers.

“Bringing back Queen Latifah to the CoverGirl family was a no-brainer for us. Latifah is one of the most powerful voices of our generation and we are thrilled to join her in her endeavors to inspire and evoke change,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Consumer Beauty at Coty, the home of CoverGirl, in a statement. “She has helped us evolve the brand to include products that help women and men of all ages and skin tones live their true selves with beauty that fit their needs. The future is big for CoverGirl and Queen Latifah.”

We agree — and we can’t wait!

RELATED CONTENT: “Queen Latifah Learned How To Do Her Own Hair To Avoid Heat Damage During Living Single: ‘I Ain’t About To Lose My Edges Over No Show'”