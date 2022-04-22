MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 19, the presidential campaign of Donald Trump was slammed by a court arbitrator with an order to pay former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman $1.3 million in legal fees.

Tuesday’s decision came after Trump and his team sued the Apprentice alum for her 2018 tell-all book “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House”, which details the reality TV star’s time under the Trump administration as the Director of Communication for the Office of Public Liaison. In the memoir, Manigault Newman called Trump “a racist, a bigot, and a misogynist.” She also claimed that former Vice President Mike Pence and other cabinet members were “simply biding their time” until Trump was impeached or resigned.

Trump and his cronies fired back at Manigault Newman by filing a formal complaint in August 2018. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters during a press conference that the juicy memoir was “riddled with lies and false accusations,” according to USA Today.

“It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration,” she added.

According to the Trump campaign, Manigault Newman’s book violated the terms of a nondisclosure agreement she had previously signed while working with the campaign in 2016. Trump lost the case in 2021. Upon finalizing the legal dispute on Tuesday, the judge sided with Manigault Newman, noting that she had incurred outstanding fees from the lawsuit that was under litigation for “more than three years,” the New York Times reported.

“Hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight,” her lawyer, John Phillips added. https://twitter.com/JohnPhillips/status/1516851619404652546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1516851619404652546%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theguardian.com%2Fus-news%2F2022%2Fapr%2F20%2Fdonald-trump-omarosa-manigault-newman-ruling-legal-fees

Back in March, the star and author was ordered to pay a whopping penalty fee of $61,585 for failing to file a financial disclosure report after she was fired from her position with the Trump administration in 2017. The 48-year-old was required to submit the documentation at least 30 days after being terminated, however, she didn’t actually submit the paperwork until a few months after the Justice Department sued her in June 2019. Manigault Newman said that the swift termination did not allow her enough time to obtain the necessary documents from her personal files within the White House that were required for the process.

RELATED CONTENT: Holly Robinson Peete Reveals That Trump Once Called Her The N-Word