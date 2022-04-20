MadameNoire Featured Video

A young basketball player and McDonald’s All-American is now hospitalized after being shot multiple times over the weekend in Nevada while at a house party in North Las Vegas.

Aaliyah Gayles, 18, is a point guard at Spring Valley High School that’s committed to playing for the University of Southern California after she graduates.

Gayles is one of four people — two of whom were minors — that was shot at around 11:15 p.m. after a fight occurred inside the residence, according to police.

Sources claim the athlete’s head and torso weren’t targeted, the Las Vegas Review-Journal further detailed.

“I know there is some that will say it’s my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas,” Gayles’ father Dwight tweeted on Sunday night. “I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she’s ok she go make it like always thank you all, true warrior.”

No arrests have been made thus far, and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

A GoFundMe created to help Aaliyah and her family during the athlete’s “recovery and rehabilitation process” has raised over half of its $25,000 goal.

The fundraiser’s description detailed that the 18-year-old arrived at the hospital’s trauma unit “with over 10 shots to her extremities,” and “has already undergone extensive surgeries.”

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement for PEOPLE. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

Gayles’ status has improved and she’s expected to recover from her injuries, according to her father.

We wish Gayles the best as she embarks on her journey of healing.