The Senate is scheduled to hold a key vote to advance Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson towards her final confirmation vote on April 7.
All 50 Senate Democrats are expected to vote in favor of Jackson’s confirmation including two independent caucus members. The former vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission has surprisingly gained support from three Republicans: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The process is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and the final vote will take place around 1:45 p.m. ET.
On April 3, Senate Judiciary members reached a deadlock decision, splitting Democrats and Republicans on Jackson’s advancement by an 11-11 vote, but in anticipation of the split, Democrats “moved ahead with a procedural step to discharge the nomination to a vote before the full Senate,” according to NPR.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday, that Jackson’s confirmation will most likely succeed.
“Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America. America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a perfect nation.,” he added.