The Senate is scheduled to hold a key vote to advance Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson towards her final confirmation vote on April 7.

All 50 Senate Democrats are expected to vote in favor of Jackson’s confirmation including two independent caucus members. The former vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission has surprisingly gained support from three Republicans: Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The process is expected to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and the final vote will take place around 1:45 p.m. ET.

On April 3, Senate Judiciary members reached a deadlock decision, splitting Democrats and Republicans on Jackson’s advancement by an 11-11 vote, but in anticipation of the split, Democrats “moved ahead with a procedural step to discharge the nomination to a vote before the full Senate,” according to NPR.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday, that Jackson’s confirmation will most likely succeed.

“ We’re on track to confirming Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court with a bipartisan vote , adding that to the list of accomplishments,” he explained, according to The Hill. “I can’t think of a better way to wrap up this productive, largely bipartisan, work period than by confirming this historic nominee to the Supreme Court.” The Hill.

Schumer added that Jackson’s win “will be a joyous day.” “Joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America. America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a perfect nation.,” he added.

If elected, the former public defender will become the first African American woman to sit on the Supreme Court bench. Her win will also represent a major victory for Democrats who pledged to diversify the judicial committee. Back in December, President Biden swore in a historic number of federal judges across the nation, including Judge Tiffany Cunningham, who became the first Black judge on the federal circuit, and Beth Robinson of Vermont, the first openly LGBTQ woman to serve on the Federal Court of Appeals.

