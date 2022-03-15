RELATED CONTENT: Pfizer Is Developing A Vaccine To Protect Against The Omicron Variant
Researchers and health experts on American soil aren’t quite concerned about the variant yet because the vaccine still provides protection against severe hospitalization or illness from the new strain. Studies also show that Omicron appears to be “intrinsically less severe” than other variants, causing less damage in the lungs, the New York Times reported. However, it’s important to remain vigilant and continue to follow COVID-19 protocols. Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who are vaccinated could still lead to harsh symptoms for those who become infected, and the virus is still transmissible, leaving those who aren’t vaccinated at risk. Currently, children under the age of 5 remain ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
While youngsters between the ages of five and 11 are eligible for two pediatric doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, a booster shot has not been developed for the age group yet. Bourla said that the company is currently testing the effectiveness of a third dose on the age group now and they hope to have a booster shot developed by April.