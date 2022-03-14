MadameNoire Featured Video

Royce Reed recently addressed turning herself into the police over a felony child neglect charge.

Reed, who shares a 14-year-old-son named Braylon with NBA star Dwight Howard, claimed that her now-viral mugshot didn’t come in the aftermath of an arrest.

“I shouldn’t even have to deal with or address this,” the former Basketball Wives star penned on social media over the weekend. “I did not get arrested, I turned myself in because I had to.”

“Talk to my attorney,” said Reed, being unable to speak on the legalities of the case.

“As for ther picture… I was scared as sh*t and was crying like a baby the whole time… I’m not ’bout that life’ but I did it and we’re gonna get though this…”

Reed, 41, was charged with a third-degree felony of neglect of a child on March 10, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The former reality star’s charge stems from inappropriate sexual conduct Braylon had with Reed’s boyfriend’s son, who is also a minor, The Shade Room reports.

According to the outlet, Braylon had Reed’s boyfriend’s son perform a sexual act on him and that the two children were together “multiple times throughout the last year, despite him being required not to do so.”

Legal documents detailed that Braylon told authorities he’d become angry with the other minor, which is why he made the other child perform an explicit act.

The interview between the 14-year-old and police additionally outlined that “anger triggers him into acting out sexually,” TSR noted.

Because a judge had previously ruled that the 14-year-old wasn’t allowed to be around kids two years younger than him without adult supervision, Reed is being held accountable with the child neglect charge.

Court documents detailed that Braylon had a history of inappropriate interactions with other minors and was working through his issues with professionals at TrueCore Behavioral Solutions for over half a year now.

This case is sensitive and beyond unfortunate for all those involved.

