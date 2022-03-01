MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Danity Kane singer and actress D. Woods has signed on to be in the highly-anticipated Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf.

D. Woods, born Waita Denise Woodgett, played several roles in the Off-Broadway run of for colored girls at The Public Theater in 2019.

This time around, the performer is cast as the Lady in Yellow in Shange’s beloved choreopoem.

The role initially belonged to Aku Kadogo and Leona Johnson, both of whom portrayed the character during the production’s initial run on Broadway, according to New York Daily News.

Lynn Whitfield went on to depict the character in Oz Scott’s 1982 PBS rendition — and Anika Noni Rose starred as the Lady in Yellow for Tyler Perry’s 2010 film adaptation.

In addition to D. Woods, the cast of the play’s most recent revival includes Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple.

MADAMENOIRE highlighted last September that Brown’s production of for colored girls — her directorial debut — is the first time a Black woman has simultaneously directed and choreographed something on Broadway in over 65 years.

Her dual roles in the latest for colored girls revival adds another feat to the director-choreographer’s resume, which includes a slew of awards, accolades and recognitions.

“I’m extremely thrilled and honored to helm this new production of for colored girls…,” Brown said in a statement about her involvement in the chereopoem. “It’s an amazing feeling to bring this seminal show back to Broadway 45 years after it opened at the Booth Theatre on September 15, 1976. I look forward to diving into the divine Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem and celebrating her legacy.”

Brown’s production of for colored girls is set to begin showing on Broadway on April 1.

If you’re interested — which we definitely are — view information about scoring your tickets here.