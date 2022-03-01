MadameNoire Featured Video

Quincy Brown took to social media yesterday and demanded answers and accountability from JetBlue after an “uncalled for experience” — in which one of the airline’s pilots allegedly grabbed and dragged him.

“I’m gonna keep this thing short…,” Quincy began in a clip shared on Feb. 28. “The pilot put his hands on me.”

As the 30-year-old star explained, the airline initially denied his assistant from bringing the Brotherly Love actor’s bag onto the plane because of its size.

“My bag, which fits in my pocket damn near, they claimed it didn’t fit,” Quincy said. “My assistant had my bag, I was on the plane already. They wouldn’t let him bring it on. He gets on the plane [but] I let him know I need my bag — that’s not a bag to check. It has my medication, it has my jewelry — literally everything that’s my personal belongings.”

Quincy claimed things escalated after the pilot came over and told him to take his medication out of the bag.

“He looks at me and says, “You’re not taking this bag on the plane.” I said, “Yes I am,” Quincy recalled. “He said “No you’re not,” [then] grabs me and drags me on the jet bridge.”

“That’s when I got my phone out,” the star explained. “I didn’t knock him out — and everything was just uncalled for.”

“I ain’t never had no pilot put no hands on me. I don’t know what you went through before that, I don’t care, but the severity of me just trying to get my bag for personal belongings became a situation to where a pilot put his hands on me,” Quincy said before exposing the name of the JetBlue captain who became violent.

At the end of the clip, he added footage of his reaction to being targeted.

The incident is said to have occurred during the boarding of a flight on Feb. 27, from Los Angeles to Newark Radar Online reports.

“We take any allegation against our crewmembers seriously and we are investigating,” a JetBlue representative told the outlet in response to Quincy’s claims.

“The safety of our crewmembers and customers is our first priority,” the airline’s rep added.



