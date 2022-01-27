MadameNoire Featured Video

Jeezy took to Instagram earlier this week to post a photo of himself at his late mother’s gravesite, along with a touching tribute to his “Queen.”

“When everything gets quiet, I can hear you telling me to keep my foot on they necks. Don’t forget where I came from. What I been through. Turn my pain into power. Turn my wounds into wisdom,” the rapper wrote in the caption.

“You saw me take my first breath. I saw you take your last. I know you are still the life of the party behind those pearly gates,” he added. “And tell uncle Wade, he still owe me 20 Dollars. Tell my big brother Michael I love him. And I hope he’s proud.”

“No matter how I say I love you, I’ll always love you more than that. It’s only been a year. But it feels like a lifetime,” Jezzy penned. “You are forever in my thoughts and my prayers. Rest in paradise Queen 🙏🏾 .”

Jeezy announced that he lost his mother last year in February, according to PEOPLE. While it’s unclear what led to her passing, Jeezy shared in an interview with Hot New Hip Hop in 2019 that his mom battled undisclosed health complications.

Although Jeezy has been reflecting on the loss of his mother recently, the new father has also been celebrating the recent birth of his newborn with his wife, Jeannie Mai.

Yesterday, Mai revealed the gender of her and Jeezy’s bundle of joy, a baby girl named Monaco.

“We were shocked because everybody thought it was a boy,” Mai told her co-hosts on The Real via a video call-in. “I want to say to all moms out there, the superstitions like how high your belly is and what your skin is like, all those things aren’t true. Throw them out the window. None of them are true.”

