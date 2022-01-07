MadameNoire Featured Video

As of lately, there’s been a rise of interest in the real estate business—not just any real estate but high-end, luxury properties. Atlanta, Georgia is full of ‘em. The overflow of crème de la crème homes is prime and thousands are waiting to be sold by several Black women who are about their business when it comes to the housing market in Chocolate City South.

Quiana Watson, Kira Oliver, Tiffani Hawes, Cristal Kimbrough, Robin Andrade and Tiana Harrison are all top-selling, real estate professionals operating as agents, attorneys and brokers. They have dynamic lives as mothers, friends and go getters. They each have valuable lessons to teach as they navigate and find balance in their professional and personal lives. Grab a peek below:

The allure and piqued interest in how these women make it happen in a traditionally white, male-dominated industry is not lost on OWN. The network delivers Ladies Who List: Atlanta,” an all-new unscripted series you can catch on Friday night, starting January 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.