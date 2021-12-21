MadameNoire Featured Video

Production has finally begun on the Shirley Chisholm biopic, starring Regina King. The project was first announced in February, as reported by MADAMENOIRE. Not only will King star in the lead role alongside Terrance Howard, she’ll pull double duty on the project as producer. The biopic is produced by Royal Ties Production Company, owned and operated by Regina and her sister, Reina King.

King tweeted her excitement at the beginning of production in November:

You would think we planned this! Happy 97th Worthday Mrs. C! Look at God🙏🏾 #ShirleyChisolm pic.twitter.com/ZG0WNOZ15B — Regina King (@ReginaKing) November 30, 2021

The Regina King x Netflix formula has proven to be a winning combo. Even those over at Netflix acknowledge King’s greatness:

Maaaaan Listen! Y’all got me out here blushing and smiling hard like I just got my braces off. ☺️😁🤠 https://t.co/sN9roAxv47 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) November 17, 2021

The biopic is sure to see King’s star rise even further. Hot on the heels of her Directorial masterpiece One Night in Miami, King vowed to employ atleast 50 percent women and non-bianary people on the set of her productions. This is an amendment to her proclamation during her Golden Globes win for Best Leading Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk.

In an interview with Insider, King has divulged that she has already exceeded the mark:

“well over 50% of our crew were people that did not identify as cis white male[s],” she says in reference to the set of One Night in Miami.

King recently starred alongside Idris Elba in The Harder They Fall. The movie boasts a 93% audience score and 83% critics score, on Rotten Tomatoes. King is definitely blessing us all with her dynamic on screen presence and her phenomenal behind the scenes advocacy. There is no release date for the biopic, as yet, but we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what King does with the story on the nation’s first Black congresswoman and presidential nominee.