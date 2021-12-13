MadameNoire Featured Video

The National Civil Rights Museum is hosting a special virtual screening of the anticipated ABC limited series, “Women of the Movement,” based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, on Dec. 15 at 5:30 CT.

The museum is one of the select sites across the country to premiere the series before its Jan. 6 network debut, according to a press statement released in collaboration with Smithsonian Affiliations.

“Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in Jim Crow Mississippi, chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today,” the press release detailed. “The three-week limited series stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma Spearman, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.”

RELATED CONTENT: “White Lies: Carolyn Bryant Admits She Lied About Emmett Till Coming On To Her”

The museum’s screening includes the limited series’ first two episodes and a panel of its actors, contributors, filmmakers, and Till’s family members moderated by Faith Morris. More specifically, the panel will feature insight from Marissa Jo Cerar (the limited series’ creator and executive producer), the founders of the Summit (IL) Community Task Force and Emmett Till Memorial Center, Ms. Ollie Gordon (a cousin of Emmett Till) and Christopher Benson (co-author of the book Death of Innocence with Mamie Till-Mobley).

In the episodes, the group discusses a wide range of questions left unanswered about Till’s case — “including the recent U.S. Department of Justice’s decision to close the 2018 cold case after failing to secure proof that an important person in the case, Carolyn Bryant Donham, lied, according to case officials.”

They’ll also touch upon the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act, a federal law named after the young civil rights martyr, and suspects Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam admitting to the murder but never being convicted.

“We know that young Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi while he while visiting with his uncle and cousin during the summer of 1955. There are mixed facts and emotions about what actually happened,” said Faith Morris, NCRM Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer. “What this series does is tell the story of Emmett through his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s story and her fight for his justice. The series is brilliantly done. You’ll want to see all episodes.”

Play

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Whoopi Goldberg To Star In & Produce Film About Emmett Till’s Mother”

The free museum screening is open to the public, but registration is required today, Dec. 13. For more information, visit the museum’s website here.

RELATED CONTENT: “Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama To Be Given Freedom Award By National Civil Rights Museum”