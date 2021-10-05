MadameNoire Featured Video

Mason, a Nevada-based 1st grader, sent the internet into a heart-eye tizzy back in September, after a photo from his school portrait day surfaced. The young tot, who was pictured wearing a black face mask in the precious flick, refused to take it off, citing that his mother wanted him to keep it on at all times.

Mason’s mother, Nicole Peoples, took to Facebook to share the hilariously cute story with social media fans.

When asked if he could remove his mask, Mason told the photographer, “No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on,” according to Peoples’ sweet post. The unwavering 1st grader stood firm on his decision after the photographer pressed the issue a second time.

“No thank you, I always listen to my mom!” he replied.

Mason’s mother was overwhelmed by the amount of love she received from social media goers who applauded the young hero for wearing his mask despite the opposition. Peoples set up a GoFundMe campaign to support little Mason, which has reportedly received over $30,000 in donations towards his college fund, BET News noted.

In a statement posted to the campaign’s page, Peoples expressed her gratitude to fans donating in support of Mason’s good deed.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture,” she wrote. “He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job!”

As of Oct.5, Mason has received $37,280 in donations. You can donate to Mason here.

RELATED CONTENT: Health Experts Push For Stricter Mask Mandates As COVID-19 Cases Surge Amongst Children