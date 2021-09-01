MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like actress Rose McGowan isn’t too happy with Oprah. The star recently took to Twitter where she called out the media maven for being a fake supporter of the Me Too movement.

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah,” the Charmed alum, tweeted on August 29th, along with a picture of the talk show host canoodled up against convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

“I wish she were real, but she isn’t,” McGowan continued. “From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard.”

The 47-year-old was one of the many victims that alleged the former film producer sexually assaulted them in 2019. Weinstein’s towering pile of sexual assault lawsuits, dating all the way back to the 1970’s served as the catalyst for the #MeToo movement that emerged in October of 2017.

McGowan’s suit, in particular, alleged the Hollywood big wig of 11 complaints including “civil racketeering, wiretapping, fraud, invasion of privacy, computer crimes, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent hiring,” USA Today notes.

“This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual assault victims,” the Jawbreaker actress’ legal team said in court filings. “And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth.”

Harvey Weinstein who has vehemently denied the allegations presented against him was found guilty of two felonies in February of 2020. Back in July, the movie power broker was hit with 11 more charges from five women who claimed they were forcibly raped by the star in hotels located in both Beverly Hills and Los Angeles dating back to 2004, USA Today added. Even then, Weinstein maintained his innocence.

Meanwhile, Simmons has also been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by 20 women. The music executive, 63, has denied the accusations and kept a low profile in recent years.

Oprah has yet to respond to the allegations, but it appears as though McGowan’s tweet may have to do with the OWN network founder’s decision to pull out of the documentary she was originally slated to executive produce about Simmons’s sexual misconduct called “On the Record” last year.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary, and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Winfrey told the Hollywood Reporter in January of 2020.

She continued, “I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.