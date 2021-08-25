MadameNoire Featured Video

New details have emerged in the divorce case between Dell and Sonya Curry. According to Dell, his now-estranged wife Sonya is the one responsible for their split. In new documents obtained by TMZ, the former NBA star alleged that the Montessori school founder was quietly creeping with 1988 NFL Draft pick Steven Johnson.

Dell’s divorce paperwork claims that Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.” To make matters even worse, the Virginia Tech alum accused Sonya of allegedly moving down to Tennessee to live with Johnson and he strongly believes she shouldn’t receive a single cent in alimony because of it.

According to Sonya, that’s not the case. In responding documents, the mother of three stated she isn’t living with Johnson and is currently living on her own because of Dell’s refusal to let her back into their home. Sonya did admit that she has currently been dating a special someone, but she noted that Dell was fully aware of her relationship that began “months after” they agreed to legally separate in March 2020. Sonya added that there has been no infidelity on her part.

So who’s telling the truth here?

MADAMENOIRE previously reported, that Sonya initially filed for divorce back in June. The parents of NBA legend Steph Curry have been married since 1988. In a statement to PEOPLE, the former couple wrote that their decision to part ways after 33 years of marriage came “after exploring a trial separation over the past year.” They added, “as this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness.”

