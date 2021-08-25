New details have emerged in the divorce case between Dell and Sonya Curry. According to Dell, his now-estranged wife Sonya is the one responsible for their split. In new documents obtained by TMZ, the former NBA star alleged that the Montessori school founder was quietly creeping with 1988 NFL Draft pick Steven Johnson.
So who’s telling the truth here?
MADAMENOIRE previously reported, that Sonya initially filed for divorce back in June. The parents of NBA legend Steph Curry have been married since 1988. In a statement to PEOPLE, the former couple wrote that their decision to part ways after 33 years of marriage came “after exploring a trial separation over the past year.” They added, “as this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness.”
RELATED CONTENT: “I’ve Been Raised To Think That Age Is Just A Number” Steph Curry’s Younger Sister Sydel Talks Faith, Family And Upcoming Wedding Plans”