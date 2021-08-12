MadameNoire Featured Video

ALLBLK announced that MONOGAMY is back with a third season that won’t disappoint. The drama series follows four married couples who are open to “Swap Therapy,” to mend whatever has broken the relationship. However, this new brand of therapy tests the limits and boundaries of conventional marriage as the couples know it. Peep the trailer below:

MONOGAMY Season 3 picks up from the drama of last season’s cliffhanger and is packed with obsession, separation, evaluation and more revelations than the biblical scripture. Tune in to learn just how far will these couples have to go to save their marriages—and hold on to your seats as the Allstar cast including, Jill Marie Jones,Simmons, Roy Fegan, and Darius McCrary, return to ALLBLK network to show us how it’s done.

MONOGAMY Season 3 premieres on Thursday, September 2.