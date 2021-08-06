MadameNoire Featured Video

If there’s one thing actor and stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy regrets, it’s trademarking the now popular phrase “booty call.”

The comedian coined the phrase in the 90s during one of his sets on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam.

While speaking as a special guest on the most recent episode of PEOPLE‘s In The 90s podcast, Bellamy shared that even though the initial joke he’d made using the phrase “booty call” was funny, he thinks the reason that the term stuck around is because it was such an accurate way of describing how men called up different chicks — and often “struck out — in their attempts to get some action.

“The reason why that blew up, I think, in my opinion, was one, the joke was really, really funny, but the phrase was so easy,” he explained on the podcast. “When I was doing it in the clubs, people started smiling, because they were like, ‘That’s what it is!'”

“Now they got Tinder — they’re cheating,” he reflected as he described how dating and hookup culture has changed since then. “Back in the day you had to really make the call. Now you can swipe left, swipe right.”

“We had to get the number,” he emphasized. “Now you just see a picture and you swipe.”

While discussing how solidified the term has become in our pop culture and whether he had thought to trademark it all those years ago, Bellamy shared:

“At the time I wasn’t thinking of it like that. I was just thinking of my joke. I didn’t realize the phrase would catch on to become, like you said, a normal word that people know what it is now. Booty call was just a clever way to say you’re trying to get a girl to come by.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Throwback Thursday Debate: Poetic Justice Vs. Love Jones”