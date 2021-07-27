MadameNoire Featured Video

Seagram’s escapes and MADAMENOIRE are bringing us a virtual girls night in for “An Evening Escape.” On July 31 at 3:00 p.m, the ladies of HelloBeautiful & MadameNoire’s Listen to Black Women digital talk show will host a special Facebook Live event dedicated to all things self-care and girl talk with an island twist to celebrate National Girlfriend’s Day, which is Sunday, August 1.

“In recognizing friends are the family we choose, and the importance of celebrating how much girlfriends mean to us-especially when we need to escape from ‘day to day’ responsibilities and have some fun- the ladies will talk about carving out me time/self-care and the things they like to do to unwind and reward themselves,” the press release stated.

During the live broadcast, HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders will be having a chat with Jessie Woo and Po Johnson about life goals, friendships and more while they sip on Seagram’s Escapes. —And for this magical moment, the mouth-watering dishes will be curated by award winning TV Host/Celebrity Chef @ChefJernard Host of New Soul Kitchen on CleoTV.

Don’t miss out on good and grown girlfriend get up. Join us as we celebrate our besties and day ones and sip happiness.