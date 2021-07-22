MadameNoire Featured Video

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t get any weirder… Social media is currently bubbling about a series of engagement photos that just might trump some of the wild, odd and unbelievable content we’re used to covering here at MADAMENOIRE.

An interracial couple’s “Slave Master” themed engagement photos are making their rounds across the internet and social media-goers are shocked. In one photo, a Black man appears to be dressed in slave clothing as he hovers over to plant a kiss on his White wife who dons a pre-Civil War styled dress.

What in the antebellum!?

In a few of the puzzling slavish photos, the couple appears to be standing on a sugar cane plantation where the Black groom is pictured shackled in chains.

Here’s where things get even worse. The burgeoning married couple even had the nerve to create a storyline for the insensitive and very racist photoshoot.

“1842. Days passed and everything changed, our love got stronger and stronger, he was no longer a slave, he was part of the family,” the caption reads.

In the words of the great Cardi B, “WHAT WAS THE REASON!!??”

Of course, Black Twitter and Instagram went in on the couple’s questionable choice and some are trying to figure out what in the holy matrimony they were thinking? Especially the Black man because… you know.. HE’S BLACK.

“This is so insulting. I won’t even retweet this because they don’t deserve attention,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Another person chimed in:

“And what photographer would take a job like this? I seriously just can’t get over how this actually happened and the number of people who must have said “slave pics? Ooo, sounds great!” along the way.”

A third user replied:

“Please let this be for a movie.”

All jokes aside, why do you think this couple had the audacity to poke fun at slavery’s dark and horrific past? Especially for a moment that almost ALWAYS reflects love and union.

Tell us how you feel down in the comments!