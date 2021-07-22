MadameNoire Featured Video

Congrats are in order for Queen Latifah who just landed a major development deal with podcast production house Audible Inc. The “Ladies First” rhymer will now work alongside the platform to develop original audio projects under her Flavor Unit production company.

One of Latifah’s new creations for Audible is already set to debut on August 5. The podcast which is titled Streets, Rhymes & Sugar: A Hip-Hop Memoir takes listeners on an audio journey through the life of Like Mike creator Michael Elliot’s rise from poverty to becoming a successful screenwriter. Additionally, the deal will also see Elliot write a romantic comedy for Audible called Technically Speaking about a mom who falls for a big tech firm founder in Silicon Valley.

Details are still pending, but the Queen herself has lent her creative geniuses to a 7-part episode series for the budding partnership called Unity in the Community. The show will examine community activists who are creating positive change in their neighborhoods.

Latifah gushed about the first look deal in a statement:

“We are so excited to collaborate with Audible on a collection of shows that will highlight different communities, community leaders and friends of mine,” Queen Latifah said in a statement. “A common thread within all of these shows will be to share stories that bring hope and entertainment to those at home who’ve had a tough year.”

This is just the icing on the cake for the rapstress who won the Lifetime Achievement Award back in June at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Latifah’s hefty career spans over six albums including 1993’s “Black Reign” which includes her Grammy-award winning single “U.N.I.T.Y.”

What do you think about Queen Latifah’s new podcasts set to hit Audible? Will you be listening? Sound off in the comments.