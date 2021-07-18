MadameNoire Featured Video

Good news is brewing for 20-year-old gymnast Jordan Chiles. The star athlete’s mother, Gina Chiles will get to see her daughter live out her dreams as she heads to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics this month.

Chile’s mother who faces over a 1-year-prison sentence for wire fraud was approved for a 30-day delay of her initial start date due to the Pacific Rim champion’s participation in the Summer Games. The competition begins on July 23rd to August 8th. Gina initially would have had to report to federal prison on July 27, the day that the women’s Olympic team was set to compete in the final.

Gina’s legal team asked the court for permission to begin her year-long prison stay on August 26th, so that she and Jordan could spend “some additional time to have her mother’s emotional support and guidance during such a monumental time her young life.”

According to court documents, Gina admitted to stealing from previous clients and spending thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her company Vision Property Management LLC, a commercial properties management business.

According to CBS 45, court papers detailed the case of one client named Karla Pearlstein who allegedly lost over $945,000 to Giles after renting Portland’s Victorian Belle Mansion location to the athlete’s mother to use for a wedding venue.

“I just happened to lift the flap of her copy machine,” Pearlstein said. “And I realized that she was falsifying bank statements. She had a Key Bank statement and she was, like, taping over the numbers on the statement to show what she wanted it to show,” she added.

Chiles appears to be staying focus on her goals despite the controversy with her mother and of course Gina is her number one fan. The Stuttgart World cup bronze medalist’s mom recently gushed about her daughter’s achievements during an interview with Today.